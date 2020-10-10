Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $103,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $414.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.60. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

