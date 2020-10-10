Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $165,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $123.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

