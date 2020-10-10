Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $82,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 198,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

