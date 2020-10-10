Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $87,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

JKHY stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

