Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $92,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

PPG stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

