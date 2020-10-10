Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $95,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Iqvia by 984.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 417,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Iqvia by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,316,000 after purchasing an additional 401,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after purchasing an additional 379,176 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

NYSE IQV opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

