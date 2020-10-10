Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $96,000 in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $284.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.51. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $295.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

