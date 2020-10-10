Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $118,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NTR stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.