Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $83,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

