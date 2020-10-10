Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

