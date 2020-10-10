Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

CRM stock opened at $265.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $3,871,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 738,130 shares of company stock worth $164,486,674. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.