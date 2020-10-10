Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,037,000 after buying an additional 1,063,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,189,000 after buying an additional 196,474 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,299,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after buying an additional 280,117 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of ACGL opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

