Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 130,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $8.41 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

