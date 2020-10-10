Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $205.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

