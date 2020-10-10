Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 325 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Linde by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.82. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.