Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 5,230 Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of PLUG opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $1,336,677.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,430.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,119,828 shares of company stock worth $15,050,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

