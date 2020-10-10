Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $120,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

