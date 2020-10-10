Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $233,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $224.83 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

