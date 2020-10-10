Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $70,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.64.

TYL opened at $389.28 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.02. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.