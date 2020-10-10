Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $82,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC opened at $123.72 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

