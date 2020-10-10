Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $84,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.