Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

