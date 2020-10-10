Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $115.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

