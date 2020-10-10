Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,299 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,099,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,633.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

