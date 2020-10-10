Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 18,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.