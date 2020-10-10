Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 429,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Starbucks by 357.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

