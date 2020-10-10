Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,840 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.90.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

