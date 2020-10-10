Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

