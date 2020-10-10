Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,430 shares of company stock worth $91,708,543. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LVGO opened at $140.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.58 and a beta of 1.77. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

