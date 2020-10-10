Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $239.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

