Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $346.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

