Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

