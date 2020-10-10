Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU opened at $225.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -199.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.58. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

