HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

