Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson Sells 3,129 Shares

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00.

Shares of HSKA opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Heska Corp has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $110.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 18.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heska by 18.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

