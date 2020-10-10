HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 45,247 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 16,758 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HEXO by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in HEXO by 349.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.18.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

