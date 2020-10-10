Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE:HI opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,112,000 after buying an additional 68,824 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $69,962,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 240,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

