Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Shares Down 0.5%

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900.10 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 900.10 ($11.76). 338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.83).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 867.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 766.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

