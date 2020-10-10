Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

NYSE HON opened at $174.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.