Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Earns Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE HNL opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

