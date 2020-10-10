Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $334.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

