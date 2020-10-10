I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Thomas Leggett Sells 3,000 Shares

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $100,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Leggett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of I-Mab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,000.00.

I-Mab stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

