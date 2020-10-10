IBM (NYSE:IBM) Trading 6% Higher

IBM (NYSE:IBM)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.50 and last traded at $131.49. 25,253,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 5,539,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IBM from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

Get IBM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.30.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in IBM by 39.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in IBM by 27.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in IBM by 908.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 12.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBM (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.