IBM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 83,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 27,670 call options.

IBM stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of IBM by 39.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of IBM by 27.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IBM by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of IBM by 908.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

