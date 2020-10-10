Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Insider Badri Gosavi Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) insider Badri Gosavi acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04.

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, nursing, disability, hospitality, business, English language, and health and fitness.

