Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

TSE:IMO opened at C$16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of -651.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

