Insider Buying: Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £19,750.88 in Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Angela Bromfield acquired 22,192 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.88 ($25,808.02).

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 94.70 ($1.24) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. Harworth Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of $283.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, research analysts forecast that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.0000079 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWG shares. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

