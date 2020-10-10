Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Acquires 11,184 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Philip Lawrence acquired 11,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £29,861.28 ($39,019.05).

Shares of HEAD stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 million and a PE ratio of -24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Headlam Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.