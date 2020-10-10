Insider Buying: Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Harold James (Jim) Megann bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,000 shares in the company, valued at C$953,675.

CVE TORR opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. Torrent Capital Ltd has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

