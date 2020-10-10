Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $17,905,000.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $6,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 141 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $8,926.71.

On Thursday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 108 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $4,965.84.

NTRA opened at $73.58 on Friday. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Natera by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Natera by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 118,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Natera by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 618,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 224,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

